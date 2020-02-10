Left Menu
Development News Edition

Department instructed to provide Hammanskraal water quality report

Committee chairperson Machwene Semenya said it is unacceptable that five months after the committee’s visit, the signing of the MoU only took place last Thursday.

Department instructed to provide Hammanskraal water quality report
The committee also raised concern that a contract to start phase 1 of the expansion of the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant has been canceled, despite being signed off in October 2019. Image Credit: ANI

Tshwane Municipality and the Human Settlements, Water, and Sanitation Department have been instructed to provide quarterly reports on the intervention to resolve Hammanskraal water quality challenges.

The directive came from the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water, and Sanitation during the visit to Hammanskraal last Friday, where the committee members raised concerns about the lack of progress in dealing with water quality challenges in the area.

The committee visited the area as a follow-up to their visit in August 2019.

The committee was informed that the City of Tshwane has only now signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ekurhuleni Water Care Company (ERWAT) to assist with the operation of the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Committee chairperson Machwene Semenya said it is unacceptable that five months after the committee's visit, the signing of the MoU only took place last Thursday.

She said while the committee is cognisant of the laborious bureaucratic process within local government, it remains unacceptable that the intervention process is moving at snail's pace.

"This slow process is undermining the objective of finding a lasting solution to the current challenges and to supply the people of Hammanskraal with quality drinking water. The intervention must be rapid and deliver adequate results, but this has not been the case," Semenya said.

The committee also raised concern that a contract to start phase 1 of the expansion of the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant has been canceled, despite being signed off in October 2019.

Call for consequence management

The committee has called for consequence management for those who were part of the bid evaluation committee for the appointment of the contractor, who is now deemed incapable of delivering the work.

While the committee welcomed the fact that the City of Tshwane acted swiftly to cancel a contract with a contractor that is unable to deliver on work to limit substandard work, Semenya said it is concerning that the bid evaluation committee was unable to detect deficiencies at the evaluation stage.

She emphasized that a thorough investigation must be done with adequate consequence management at the completion of the investigation.

The committee has also called for the ramping up of the implementation of plans to ensure that the challenges are resolved.

This includes finalizing a service level agreement with ERWAT and Magalies Water, using the reprioritized Urban Settlement Development Grant to deliver infrastructure development programs, and strengthening monitoring and evaluation to ensure value for money for any investment made.

Use of water tankers prone to corruption

Meanwhile, the committee has reiterated its call to limit the use of water tankers, as the practice is susceptible to corruption.

"There is an urgent need to implement infrastructure programs to limit overreliance on tankers that are not sustainable and are expensive," Semenya said.

The committee has called for the employment of skilled professionals to operate the City of Tshwane's wastewater treatment plant so that when the intervention ends, there will be adequate skills transfer from ERWAT to permanently employed city officials.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus case found at British doctors' practice - BBC

A staff member at a British doctors practice in the southern English city of Brighton has tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC reported.The practice has been closed down, the BBC said. It did not cite sources. ...

National Deworming Day conducted to benefit children, adolescents

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW conducted the tenth round of National Deworming Day NDD, today. This will be followed by the mop-up day on February 17, 2020. As part of this campaign, children and adolescents aged 1-19 years...

Wind rips roof off in Polish ski resort, killing mother and daughter

A woman of 40 and her 15-year old daughter were killed on Monday in Bukowina Tatrzanska, a ski resort in southern Poland, when high winds tore the roof off a ski rental shop.Two are dead - a mother and her daughter. Medical help is being pr...

FACTBOX-Here is what WHO experts are watching on the coronavirus' spread

The World Health Organization WHO is tracking the epidemic of the new coronavirus in China and how it is spread abroad, as its advance team of international experts travels there to help investigate the outbreak.Here are some issues that WH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020