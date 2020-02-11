Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two suspects arrested for attack on Free State officers

Sergeant Lloyd Poonyane, 41, was shot and killed, while his colleague Lydia Tladi, 45, was injured when they came under attack on Saturday while performing crime prevention duties in Vierfontien.

Two suspects arrested for attack on Free State officers
Police said the two were attacked after they spotted and followed a Ford Bantam bakkie, which was occupied by two suspicious occupants. Image Credit: ANI

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has welcomed the arrest of two suspects, who are allegedly responsible for the attack on two Free State sergeants on Saturday.

Sergeant Lloyd Poonyane, 41, was shot and killed, while his colleague Lydia Tladi, 45, was injured when they came under attack on Saturday while performing crime prevention duties in Vierfontien.

Police said the two were attacked after they spotted and followed a Ford Bantam bakkie, which was occupied by two suspicious occupants.

"They followed the bakkie as far as Orkney in the neighboring North West province," said police spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

He said the sergeants approached the Bantam bakkie on foot after the driver brought it to a halt at a stop sign. The occupants of the said vehicle also got out of their vehicle and denied the police the opportunity to search their vehicle. An argument ensued, resulting in the suspects allegedly shooting both SAPS members.

Sergeant Poonyane was killed after he sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and Sergeant Tladi was wounded in the leg.

The suspects fled, taking with them both members' service pistols and ammunition.

On Sunday morning, after being briefed of this attack, the National Commissioner ordered that the investigation team should not rest until those responsible are arrested and brought to book.

Said Naidoo: "In less than 48 hours, the team comprising members from the North West Organised Crime Unit, Klerksdorp Trio Crime Unit, National and Provincial Crime Intelligence Units, as well as a Tactical Response Team, who continued to work tirelessly, tracked the first suspect to a house in Soweto on Sunday night.

"Here, a 38-year-old man was arrested and a Ford Bantam fitting the description of the one used on Saturday night, as well as a 7.65 pistol, with three live rounds of ammunition, were recovered."

He said investigations thereafter led the team to Embalenhle in Secunda, where a 25-year-old suspect was also arrested.

"The investigation team recovered three 9mm pistols and over 50 live 9mm rounds, as well as six cell phones from this suspect. One of the pistols was reported stolen in Cleveland in June 2010. The serial numbers of the other two handguns were erased. All the firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to establish if they were used in the commission of any crimes," Naidoo said.

Meanwhile, the two suspects are likely to face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery and possession of property suspected to be stolen. They will appear in the Orkney Magistrate Court no later than Thursday, 13 February 2020.

"We continue to appeal to anyone, who may have any information on crime, to please contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or information may be communicated via MySAPS App. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidence," said Naidoo.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Small Hong Kong businesses count the cost of coronavirus

As the spread of coronavirus sends jitters across Hong Kong, usually bustling shopping malls, restaurants and retailers are deserted, leaving some small business owners contemplating their future in the global financial hub. While Hong Kong...

Mahua Moitra, Manish Tewari included in par panel on data

Two members of Lok Sabha were on Tuesday included in the Joint Committee of two Houses on Personal Data Protection Bill. The governments proposal to include Mahua Moitra of the TMC and Manish Tewari of the Congress in the joint committee w...

Raj govt makes additional provision of Rs 10 cr for state's victims compensation scheme

The Rajasthan government has made an additional budgetary provision of Rs 10 crore for the financial year 2019-20 to meet a shortfall in the implementation of the Rajasthan Victim Compensation Scheme. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the pr...

Malaysia drafting stimulus for tourism, retail and aviation after virus outbreak

Malaysia is crafting a stimulus package for tourism, retail, and aviation industries due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.Todays meeting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020