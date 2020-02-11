Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rear Adm Puruvir Das takes over reins of Flag Officer Commanding Gujarat Naval Area

In a career spanning 30 years, the Admiral, an alumnus of the NDA has held numerous specialist, staff and operational appointments; both afloat and ashore.

Rear Adm Puruvir Das takes over reins of Flag Officer Commanding Gujarat Naval Area
The Navy gives very high priority to the frontline state of Gujarat; due to its strategic location, vast coastline and economic importance for India. Image Credit: Twitter(@DefencePRO_Guj)

Rear Admiral Puruvir Das, Nau Sena Medal took over the reins of the Gujarat, Daman and Diu Naval Area from Rear Admiral Sanjay Roye, Vishisht Seva Medal as its fourth Flag Officer Commanding at a ceremonial parade held at Headquarters Gujarat, Daman and Diu Naval Area on 10 Feb 20.

In a career spanning 30 years, the Admiral, an alumnus of the NDA has held numerous specialist, staff and operational appointments; both afloat and ashore. The officer has commanded Indian Naval ships Kozhikode, Kora, Shivalik and the aircraft carrier Vikramaditya.

The Navy gives very high priority to the frontline state of Gujarat; due to its strategic location, vast coastline and economic importance for India. The FOGNA is responsible to the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command for all Naval operations in Gujarat, Daman, and Diu Naval Area.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Britain moves to end early release of convicted terrorists

Britain will end the automatic early release of convicted terrorists under new fast-tracked legislation to be introduced to parliament on Tuesday. The legislation follows an attack earlier this month by an Islamist militant just days after ...

At least 15 refugees drown after boat sinks off Bangladesh

At least 15 women and children drowned and more than 50 others were missing after a boat overloaded with Rohingya refugees sank off southern Bangladesh as it tried to reach Malaysia Tuesday, officials said. Some 138 people -- mainly women a...

Mamata congratulates AAP, says mandate in Delhi against

Congratulating AAP over its stupendous victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that people have rejected the politics of hatred and division and have given a mandate against CAA and NR...

US STOCKS-Futures rise on hopes virus may be over soon; Sprint soars

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as a top Chinese health adviser said the coronavirus outbreak may plateau in the next few weeks, while Sprint shares surged on hopes of favorable ruling for its merger with T-Mobile.Chinas foremost m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020