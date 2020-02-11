Rear Adm Puruvir Das takes over reins of Flag Officer Commanding Gujarat Naval Area

Rear Admiral Puruvir Das, Nau Sena Medal took over the reins of the Gujarat, Daman and Diu Naval Area from Rear Admiral Sanjay Roye, Vishisht Seva Medal as its fourth Flag Officer Commanding at a ceremonial parade held at Headquarters Gujarat, Daman and Diu Naval Area on 10 Feb 20.

In a career spanning 30 years, the Admiral, an alumnus of the NDA has held numerous specialist, staff and operational appointments; both afloat and ashore. The officer has commanded Indian Naval ships Kozhikode, Kora, Shivalik and the aircraft carrier Vikramaditya.

The Navy gives very high priority to the frontline state of Gujarat; due to its strategic location, vast coastline and economic importance for India. The FOGNA is responsible to the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command for all Naval operations in Gujarat, Daman, and Diu Naval Area.

(With Inputs from PIB)

