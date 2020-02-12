Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr. Jitendra Singh asks States, UTs to switch over to e-Office in prompt manner

Launching the CPGRAMS Reforms at the event, he said that the Citizen-centric model of governance demands that there is a need to create awareness among the citizens for grievance redressal.

Dr. Jitendra Singh asks States, UTs to switch over to e-Office in prompt manner
Dr. Singh said, the adoption of CPGRAMS reforms in Hospitals and Oil PSU’s would benefit thousands of Indian citizens and urged Other Ministries/ Departments to adopt this significant reform step. Image Credit: Twitter(@DARPG_GoI)

Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (I/C), Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr. Jitendra Singh said that there is nearly 10 fold increase in Public Grievance cases since Narendra Modi Government came to power in 2014 and this reflects the trust citizens have posed in the government. Delivering the Key Note Address at the National Workshop on e-Office here, the Minister said that public grievances have increased from 2 lakh in 2014 to 19 lakh at present with more than 95 percent disposal of cases. The Government of India in 2019 has received 18.7 lakh public grievances and disposed of 18.1 lakh of them.

Launching the CPGRAMS Reforms at the event, he said that the Citizen-centric model of governance demands that there is a need to create awareness among the citizens for grievance redressal. He said that the main Mantra of the Modi Government is to reach out to the last man in the last queue with all the benefits of the Welfare Schemes. The CPGRAMS 7.0 version has mapped last-mile grievance officers, saving time and improving quality of disposal.

CPGRAMS Reforms were launched in the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, the Department of School Education and the Ministry of Road Transport today. Dr. Singh said, the adoption of CPGRAMS reforms in Hospitals and Oil PSU's would benefit thousands of Indian citizens and urged Other Ministries/ Departments to adopt this significant reform step.

Dr. Singh said that e-governance will be the key to India @75 when the country will celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Independence in 2022, which he also termed as Vision-2022. The Minister asked the States and UTs to switch over to e-Office in a prompt manner and assured of all assistance in this regard. He said this will not only check pilferage but will also provide benefits to citizens in a cost-effective manner. He said, so far a total of 79 Ministries / Departments have been covered under the e-Office Mission Mode Project (MMP) in the current phase-III being implemented. Out of these 79, a total of 57 have achieved the target of 80%.

He said, nearly 15 lakh files have been digitalized and nearly 15000 digital files are being created every week.

Dr. Singh said the Modi Government brought a paradigm shift with the "Minimum Government-Maximum Governance" the main aim of which is a progressive rise in transparency and added that more than 1400 obsolete laws were done away with since 2014. He informed that the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances has undertaken a study and has pursued reforms and improvements in citizen's charters in 20 ministries and departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kshtrapati Shivaji, Secretary DARPG & Pensions said that there should be an honest endeavor to serve on-line rather than in-line so that citizens don't have to run for redressal of their grievances. He said that IT-related costs are actually investments for better governance. The Secretary said that the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances has tried to adopt innovative approaches to take governance forward, three major initiatives in this direction are a) Publication of the National e-Services Delivery Assessment 2020, b) Publishing the Good Governance Index 2019 and c) replication of best governance practices in Governance in the States.

Shri Sanjay Bhattacharya, Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, MEA, in his address said that his Ministry is pro-actively following the e-Office concept which is open, interactive and caring. He said that in 2019, 1.22 crore passports were issued both in India and Abroad.

Shri V. Srinivas, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Personnel, PG & Pensions said that the DARPG has endeavored to take this message forward by pioneering a number of administrative reforms in e-Governance including the historical Shillong Declaration in the National Conference on e-Governance in August 2019 and the Mumbai Resolution adopted in the 23rd National Conference on e-Governance in January 2020 laying down the road map for e-Governance in India.

Dr. Singh also gave away awards to top performers in e-office to Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, NIC, Ministry of Tourism, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Fertilizers, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Department of Posts, Ministry of Food Processing Industry, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries, DPIIT and Department of Biotechnology.

This National Workshop brought together Central Ministries/ States/ Attached/ Subordinate/ Autonomous bodies of Government of India with the objective of creating Digital Secretariats.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: South Korea's 'Parasite' beats Hollywood; Actor Jussie Smollett charged again and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Inequality tour The real-life sights of South Koreas Oscar-winning ParasiteFrom the houses to the noodles, South Koreas Oscar-winning movie Parasite tells its story of a suffocatin...

Shafali receives words of appreciation from idol Tendulkar

India opener Shafali Verma made it a point to watch her idol Sachin Tendulkar play in his last Ranji match at Lahli more than six years ago and the 16-year-old has now got the the appreciation from the cricket icon himself for being there a...

After 12 year hunt, J&K Crime Branch arrests absconder from Delhi

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested an absconder after a long hunt of 12 years from Delhi, a spokesman of the investigating agency said. Tariq Arafat, a resident of Uttarakhand, was arrested from the national ...

OPEC chops global oil demand growth forecast over coronavirus

Paris, Feb 12 AFP The OPEC oil cartel on Wednesday lowered its forecast for growth in global oil demand this year by nearly a fifth over the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China. In its monthly report on the worlds oil market, OPEC said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020