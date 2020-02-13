Blast shuts oil pipeline feeding Nigeria's Brass oil exports - officials

An oil pipeline explosion in Nigeria forced the local subsidiary of Italian oil major Eni to close a pipeline feeding the Brass oil export terminal, ENI and a security official said. The explosion late on Monday was the result of vandalism, Christina Abiakam-Omanu, head of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in the southern Bayelsa state in the Delta region, told Reuters.

"The leakage aftermath of the explosion has been contained," she said late on Wednesday, adding a suspect had been arrested. An Eni spokeswoman said on Thursday the pipeline was in a minor field and had "minimal" impact on production, but said the flow on the line was halted for repair work.

Eni did not comment on any impact on export flows. The line transports crude to the Brass oil export terminal, which industry analyst FGE said was expected to export around 90,000 barrels per day (bpd) in February.

There are nine flowstations along a 460-km (290-mile) pipeline that feed the Brass terminal, according to information published by Eni.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.