Deed of Settlement signed by Crown, Moriori to redress for Treaty claims

This settlement recognizes Moriori as the waina pono (original inhabitants) and one of the Tangata whenua groups of the Chatham Islands today.

Moriori have a tradition of peace that extends back over 600 years. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A Deed of Settlement agreeing redress for historical Treaty claims has been signed by the Crown and Moriori at Kōpinga Marae on Rēkohu (Chatham Islands) today, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little has announced.

Moriori have a tradition of peace that extends back over 600 years. This settlement recognizes Moriori as the waina pono (original inhabitants) and one of the Tangata whenua groups of the Chatham Islands today. It will correct the myths and misconceptions about Moriori that have been perpetuated for generations.

"The claims by Moriori were first filed in 1988. However, Moriori has sought justice from the Crown since 1862 when they wrote to Governor George Grey seeking release from enslavement and the return of their lands.

"158 years later I am pleased to sign the Moriori settlement. The settlement is a testament to the courage, commitment, and tenacity of Moriori.

"Today's deed signing is a major step toward the final settlement of all historical Treaty claims of Moriori. The settlement includes a Crown apology, agreed historical account, and financial and cultural redress for historical breaches of the Treaty," Andrew Little said.

The settlement package includes the transfer of lands of cultural and spiritual significance to Moriori on Rēkohu and Rangihaute (Pitt Island) as cultural redress, $18 million in financial redress. Shared redress is proposed with the other iwi of the Chatham Islands, including the vesting of 50 percent of Te Whanga Lagoon, the development of customary fisheries regulations for the Chatham Islands, and the establishment of a joint planning committee for natural resources on the Chatham Islands.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

