Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eskom not implementing load shedding today

Eskom also reminded South Africans that there is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months. 

Eskom not implementing load shedding today
The power utility requested customers to continue to use electricity sparingly and to reduce demand over this period. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

While there has been a number of unplanned unit outages, Eskom is not implementing any load shedding today.

"Eskom has not to load shed since Wednesday and load shedding will not be implemented today. While we have seen a number of improvements on the system over the past two days, we have a number of additional unplanned unit outages that occurred overnight, necessitating the use of emergency reserves to supplement capacity today," said the power utility on Friday.

As of 6 am this morning, unplanned outages or breakages were at 9 835MW and planned maintenance at above 7 000MW.

"As the system remains vulnerable, we remind customers that load shedding can be implemented at short notice if there is a change in the system performance. Eskom will communicate if there is an additional shift and will provide a prognosis for tomorrow later today," it said.

The power utility requested customers to continue to use electricity sparingly and to reduce demand over this period.

Eskom also reminded South Africans that there is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months.

To assist us in reducing demand:

Set air-conditioners' average temperature at 23ºC

Switch off your geysers over peak periods

Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time

Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time

At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares aim for second week of gains amid virus scare

Asian shares inched higher on Friday, on course to post the second straight week of gains, helped by hopes governments will make provisions to soften the impact on their economies from the coronavirus epidemic.European shares are expected t...

GVK's loss shrinks to Rs 96 crore in Q3

Hyderabad, Feb 14 PTI GVK Power and Infrastructure Limiteds consolidated net loss during the quarter endedDecember 31 was reported at Rs 96 crore from Rs 101 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal, the company said in afiling with bo...

UPDATE 1-European shares steady as GDP numbers loom

European shares traded sideways on Friday as investors awaited fourth-quarter GDP data from across the euro zone, and another jump in coronavirus cases followed World Health Organization WHO assurances that the trajectory of the outbreak ha...

Iranian hackers targeted Western universities - report

Government-backed Iranian hackers have targeted universities in Europe, the United States and Australia in recent months, consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers has found, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Friday. It is unclear whether the atte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020