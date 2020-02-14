181ST ESI Corporation meeting held to improve service delivery mechanism

The ESI Corporation during its 181ST meeting held yesterday under the Chairmanship of Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State for Labour& Employment (Independent Charge) has taken some important decisions towards improvements in its functioning and service delivery mechanism.

Following decisions were taken during the meeting:-

Keeping in view the rise in the cost of living index resulting increase in expenditure related to confinement, the existing amount of confinement expenses has been increased from Rs. 5000/- to Rs. 7500/-. This facility is for pregnant ladies who are not able to avail maternity services of ESIC dispensaries/ hospitals due to unavoidable reasons and take treatment in other hospitals.

ESI Corporation has approved the operationalization of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Quota & Admissions to ESIC Medical Institutions from the Academic year 2020-21. Besides this, provisional Admission Policy-2020 for Admission to MBBS/BDS Seats under Insured Persons' (IPs) Quota in ESIC Medical Colleges has also been approved.

The Revised Estimates for the current year (i.e. 2019-20) and Budget Estimates for the following year (i.e. 2020-21) have been adopted and approved during the meeting of ESIC

Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar expressed satisfaction that ESIC has taken many new initiatives for making the lives of IPs easy. He also deliberated upon his recent visit to many ESIC Hospitals for assessing the real-time difficulties of IPs and steps taken towards improving the medical and other related services. The meeting was attended by Shri Heera Lal Samaria, Secretary, Labour & Employment, Shri Raj Kumar, Director General, ESIC, Ms. Anuradha Prasad, Addl. Secretary, Labour & Employment along with MPs, Representatives of Employees & Employers, ESI Corporation Members, representatives of State Govts. and senior officers.

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation is a pioneer Social Security organization providing comprehensive social security benefits like reasonable Medical Care and a range of Cash Benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness, death, etc. The ESI Act applies to premises/precincts where 10 or more persons are employed. The employees drawing wages up to Rs.21,000/- a month are entitled to health insurance cover and other benefits, under the ESI Act. The Act now applies to over 12.11 lakh factories and establishments across the country, benefiting about 3.49 crore family units of workers. As of now, the total beneficiary population of the ESI Scheme stands over 13.56 crore. Ever since its inception in 1952, the ESI Corporation has, so far, set up 159 Hospitals, 1500/148 Dispensaries / ISM Units, 793 Branch/Pay Offices, 43 DCBOs, and 63 Regional & Sub-Regional Offices.

(With Inputs from PIB)

