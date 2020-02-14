Saudi Aramco to report 2019 results on March 16

Saudi Aramco will report 2019 full-year results on March 16, the oil giant said on its website https://www.saudiaramco.com/en/investors/financial-news/events on Friday, its first set of financial results after the company went public in December.

Aramco raised $29.4 billion in a record initial public offering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.