Labor laws inspection leads to issuing of compliance orders in Brits

The inspectors said the department on Friday were targeting the retail and wholesale sector in the Brits area.

Provincial Chief Inspector Boikie Mampuru said the two-day inspections were part of the provincial commitment made during the handover of tools of the trade to inspectors in August 2019. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

A two-day blitz inspection by the Department of Employment and Labour in the North West province has led to the issuing of several notices and compliance orders.

Of the 71 outlets visited, most employers were not compliant with labor laws.

Provincial Chief Inspector Boikie Mampuru said the two-day inspections were part of the provincial commitment made during the handover of tools of the trade to inspectors in August 2019.

"We made a commitment last year that the Department will remain visible and active to ensure that employers comply with the labor laws as expected," said Mampuru.

During the inspections, three undertaking notices and 20 compliance orders were issued.

Through its employer audit unit, the department embarked on the blitz inspection focusing on compliance with the Unemployment Insurance Act (UIA), Unemployment Insurance Contributions Act (UICA) and the Compensation for Occupational Injuries & Diseases Act (COIDA).

The areas of noncompliance in the area revolved around Section 56 of the UIA (submission of declarations to the Fund), Section 82 of the COIDA (non-submission of returns of earning) and Section 86 of the same Act for non-payment of assessment.

The department encouraged employers not to be threatened by inspections, but to see them as a method that the department uses to help businesses understand labor laws.

The inspections were part of the service delivery campaign led by the Compensation Fund unit in the province which saw a comprehensive package of services rendered by the department being taken to the people around Brits and Tlokweng village.

Services rendered included amongst others, the registration of unemployed persons on the Employment System of South Africa (ESSA) database for possible future placement, as well as the registration and resolution of complaints by Inspection and Enforcement Services.

Follow-up inspections will be conducted in the near future to determine and establish if those found to be non-compliant have addressed all contraventions.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

