India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

The Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that 100 percent digital/online Haj process in India has fulfilled the dream of "Ease of Doing Haj" for the Indian Muslims. He was addressing a training of trainers programme for Haj 2020 at Haj House, in Mumbai today.

Shri Naqvi said that the unprecedented reforms taken by the Modi Government have ensured that while on one hand, the entire Haj process has been made digital and transparent on the other hand Haj has become affordable. He further said that making the entire Haj process 100 percent digital/online has removed middlemen ensuring the Haj pilgrimage becomes affordable in comparison to the last several decades. Even after removal of the Haj subsidy, no additional financial burden has been put on the pilgrims, he added.

The Minister for Minority Affairs said that India has become the first country in the entire world which has made the entire Haj 2020 process 100 percent digital. Online application, E-Visa, Haj mobile app, "E-MASIHA" health facility, "E-luggage pre-tagging" providing all information in India itself regarding accommodation/transportation in Makkah-Madinah have been provided to Indian Muslims going for Haj. He further said that for the first time facilities have been provided for digital pre-tagging of the baggage of pilgrims. This will ensure the Indian pilgrims will get information in India itself about building along with the room allotted to the pilgrims and transportation like details of the bus to be taken by the pilgrims after reaching the airport in Saudi Arabia, he added.

Shri Naqvi said that even SIM card has been linked to a mobile app which will ensure Haj pilgrims immediately getting all the latest information regarding Haj in Makkah-Madina on their mobile phone. While on one hand health card is being provided to Indian Haj pilgrims in the country, on the other hand, "E-MASIHA" (E-Medical Assistance System for Indian Pilgrims Abroad), an online system to create and maintain the complete health database of Indian pilgrims along with doctors' prescriptions, medical treatment as well as medicine disbursals, has been developed to deal any emergency in Makkah-Madinah, he said.

Shri Naqvi also said that Haj Group Organisers (HGOs) have also been connected with 100 percent digital system which has ensured transparency in their functioning and it has also ensured better facilities to Indian Haj pilgrims. For the first time, a portal of HGOs - http://haj.nic.in/pto/ (Portal for Haj Group Organisers) has been developed which contains all the details of HGOs, their packages, etc.

The Minister for Minority Affairs said that the Indian Government, in coordination-cooperation with the Saudi Arabian Government, Indian Consulate and various concerned agencies in Saudi Arabia, is working to ensure safety and better facilities, medical facilities for the pilgrims during Haj 2020. He further said that in 2020, a total of 2 lakh Indian Muslims will perform Haj that too without any subsidy and about 1 lakh 23,000 Indians Muslims will go through the Haj Committee of India and remaining through Haj Group Organisers. This year more than 2100 Muslim women will go to Haj without "Mehram" (male companion), he added.

A total of 650 trainers participated in this training programme. They will provide training to Haj pilgrims in their respective states regarding the Haj pilgrimage, accommodation in Makkah and Madina, transport, health facilities, safety measures, etc. These trainers include a large number of women trainers also. Officials from the Haj Committee of India, Customs, Air India, Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation, various banks, disaster management agencies, and other departments informed the trainers about the entire Haj process.

On the occasion, Shri Naqvi also inaugurated Civil Services Learning Centre, Guest Rooms, Training Hall, etc in Haj House, Mumbai.

(With Inputs from PIB)

