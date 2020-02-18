No load shedding expected today: Eskom

Eskom says there is no load shedding expected today, but the possibility of load shedding during the week remains.

"We remind customers that the system remains vulnerable and that load shedding can be implemented at short notice if there are any additional charges in the system performance," Eskom said on Tuesday.

Even though there are some improvements, Eskom has requested customers to reduce demand and to use electricity sparingly during this period.

"There is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the aging plant to good health," Eskom announced.

Customers can help reduce demand by doing the following.

Take a short shower instead of filling up a bathtub with hot water.

Only boil the amount of water you need and not the whole kettle.

Switch of your geysers over peak periods.

Always match the pot to the size of the stove plate.

Set air-conditioners' average temperature at 23°c.

Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time.

Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time.

At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

Customers may check load shedding schedules on (https://loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or local municipal websites, depending on their electricity supplier, to review amendments.

Further enquiries can be made by contacting the Eskom media desk on +27 11 800 3304/ 3433/ 6050/ 6103 or fax-to-email 086 664 7699. Alternatively email, mediadesk@eskom.co.za

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

