IDSA renamed as Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses

The Government has decided to rename 'The Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses' (IDSA) as 'Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses'. The decision has been taken to honor the commitment and legacy of late Manohar Parrikar. It will align the vision and aspiration of the premier defense Institute with the contribution of the former Raksha Mantri and Padma Bhushan awardee.

Raksha Mantri chairs the Executive committee of the lnstitute's society.

An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, throughout his career, late Manohar Parrikar showed a tremendous fighting spirit, taking on the odds with fearlessness. He was Raksha Mantri from November 9, 2014 –March 14, 2017, and steered the Ministry through the tough challenges of attacks like Pathankot and Uri and responded to these with exemplary boldness.

When late Manohar Parrikar was Raksha Mantri, India witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India's security capacities, boosted indigenous defense production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen. His biggest contribution was towards the implementation of long-standing One Rank One Pension (OROP) demand for the Armed Forces. He initiated major military reforms with the objective of having a better teeth-to-tail ratio by setting up an expert committee under Lt Gen (Retd) DB Shekatkar for enhancing combat capability and rebalancing defense expenditure.

An autonomous body under the Ministry of Defence, IDSA was established as a registered society in New Delhi in 1965, dedicated to objective research and policy-relevant studies on all aspects of defense and security. Its aim is to promote national and international security through the generation and dissemination of knowledge on defense and security-related issues. To achieve its goals, the institute undertakes scholarly research, policy-oriented research, dissemination of research findings, training and capacity building and public education.

The IDSA has a well-qualified multi-disciplinary research faculty drawn from academia, defense forces, etc., representing a diversity of views. Research at the Institute is driven by a comprehensive agenda and the need to provide impartial analyses and policy recommendations. Since its inception, IDSA has served as a forum to debate important aspects of national and international security. The institute conducts several national and international conferences every year and regularly holds round tables and workshops on important developments.

(With Inputs from PIB)

