Southern Naval Command Kochi felicitates NCC cadets of Ernakulam Group

A felicitation ceremony was held on 18 Feb 2020 at the premises of the Headquarters, Southern Naval Command Kochi to felicitate the NCC cadets of the Ernakulam Group for their stupendous performance during the Republic Day Parade 2020 at New Delhi. Vice Admiral AK Chawla, PVSM, AVSM, NM, VSM, ADC, The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command was the Chief Guest. The Commander in Chief was presented an impressive tri-services NCC Guard of Honour. A total of 150 senior and junior NCC cadets from various educational institutions of Ernakulam and Thrissur district attended the function.

The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief awarded cash prize, mementos, and certificates to NCC Cadets, Bhavana S Pai, Gold medallist for Best cadet Senior Wing (Army), Cdt Arpita Ranjit, All India 4th position in the Best cadet Senior Wing (Air Force) category, Cdt Sneha Bronze medallist Horse Riding competition, Cdt Kathiya Varghese Best in cultural competition, Cdt Tejasree Praveen All India 5th position in Best cadet Junior Wing category.

Addressing the NCC cadets, The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief stated that NCC has played a pivotal role in Nation Building and therefore it is important to lay high emphasis on Training and Discipline. He exhorted the NCC cadets to work with utmost dedication and sincerity. He praised the NCC Gp HQs Ernakulam for excellent work in the field of Social service activities like Swachh Bharath Abhiyan, Afforestation plantation drive, Anti-Tobacco/Anti-Drug abuse campaign, Traffic awareness campaign and Flood relief activities.

The NCC Group Headquarters, Ernakulam commanded by Commodore RR Ayyar, VSM, has been at the forefront of all NCC training and social service activities. During the training year 2019-20, the various NCC units of the Gp HQs located at Ernakulam and Thrissur carried out extensive training to prepare cadets for the All India Competitions. The Ernakulam Group HQs was also the winner of the IGC-RDC (Inter Group Championship for republic Day Camp) Banner competition after a gap of six years.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.