PDVSA slams U.S. sanctions on Rosneft over Venezuela activity

  • Caracas
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 03:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA said on Tuesday it rejected U.S. sanctions on Russian state oil company Rosneft over its continued trading of oil from the South American country.

Washington on Tuesday blacklisted Rosneft subsidiary Rosneft Trading SA, a Geneva-based trading unit, to target Moscow's support of Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro, whom the Trump administration is seeking to oust.

PDVSA in a statement said Rosneft's investments and commercial activities in Venezuela were legal and said it would provide the necessary support for Rosneft's "operational and commercial continuity."

