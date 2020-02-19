Left Menu
Development News Edition

PetroChina resumes Guangdong refinery construction after extended holiday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 10:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 10:14 IST
PetroChina resumes Guangdong refinery construction after extended holiday

* Asia'a largest oil and gas firm PetroChina resumed construction of its oil refinery and petrochemical project in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, as the number of new coronavirus cases fell for a second straight day.

* In an attempt to curb the spread of the virus, China had extended Lunar New Year holidays and asked companies to put workers returning from their hometown into a 14-day quarantine. * With workers and machinery gradually in place, the $10 billion refinery project in Jieyang city is expected to fully restart construction by end-February, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

* The project is scheduled to be fully completed by June 2022, with the launch of an oil refining section by end-2021 and chemical section in March 2022. * The new coronavirus has caused 2,004 deaths in China and infected more than 74,000 people, while measures to contain it have paralyzed the economy and the supply chains it feeds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

President's secy Sanjay Kothari next CVC, ex-IAS officer Julka to be CIC: Officials

Sanjay Kothari, the Secretary to the President, has been selected as the new Chief Vigilance Commissioner by a high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Wednesday. The committee has also chosen by a ma...

CAA violates Constitution, says Congress MLA UT Khader

Congress MLA UT Khader on Wednesday slammed the Central government over the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act and said it violates the Constitution. The new citizenship amendment bill is unconstitutional. The citizenship cannot be ...

WRAPUP 3-Quarantined passengers disembark ship in Japan; new China coronavirus cases fall

Hundreds of people began disembarking a quarantined cruise ship off Japan on Wednesday as the death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 and the number of new cases in the country fell for a second straight day.Aroun...

Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj to host White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Popular Indian-American stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj, who has been critical of both US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would perform at the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents Association. Minhaj, whos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020