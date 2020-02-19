Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prakash Javadekar unveils Reference India/Bharat 2020

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said: “the book is a complete reference manual for all people including those appearing for competitive examinations.”

Prakash Javadekar unveils Reference India/Bharat 2020
The Minister congratulated Publications Division for coming out with this publication. He said the book has become a tradition and is becoming popular by the day. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar today unveiled Annual Reference India/Bharat 2020. Speaking on the occasion the Minister said: "the book is a complete reference manual for all people including those appearing for competitive examinations." The Minister congratulated Publications Division for coming out with this publication. He said the book has become a tradition and is becoming popular by the day.

Shri Javadekar also released the e-version of the publication during the occasion. The e-version can be accessed on a variety of devices such as tablets, computers, e-readers, and smartphones. The e-book conforms to the best international standards technically and is a faithful replication of the print version. The e-INDIA has a variety of reader-friendly features for better communication like hyperlinks, highlighting, bookmarking and interactivity.

The book will be priced at Rs 300.00 and the e-book will be available at Rs 225.00. The books can be purchased online from 20th February 2020 from the website of Publications Division at the link

https://www.publicationsdivision.nic.in/index.php?route=product/pbook

The books can also be brought from the Amazon and Google Play Store.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Time not ripe for women officers to get into combat roles: Western Command GOC

Western Command GOC Lt Gen R P Singh has hailed the Supreme Court order on giving permanent commission to women officers in the Army, but said time is not ripe for them to get into combat roles. Talking to reporters after an investiture cer...

Suicide by family: Ex-DIG, four other get 8-year-jail  

A former DIG and four others were sentenced to eight-year imprisonment by a local court in a 2004 case in which a family of five had committed suicide, blaming the accused for the extreme step. A serving DSP of the Punjab Police was also se...

Sri Lanka to withdraw from co-sponsorship of UN rights body resolution on war crimes

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday said that his government will withdraw from co-sponsoring a UN Human Rights Council resolution on accountability for war crimes. His statement came days after the US imposed travel re...

Cabinet approves Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen till 2024-25

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Phase II of the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen SBMG till 2024-25, which will focus on Open Defecation Free Plus ODF Plus, which includes ODF sustainability...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020