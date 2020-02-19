Prakash Javadekar unveils Reference India/Bharat 2020

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar today unveiled Annual Reference India/Bharat 2020. Speaking on the occasion the Minister said: "the book is a complete reference manual for all people including those appearing for competitive examinations." The Minister congratulated Publications Division for coming out with this publication. He said the book has become a tradition and is becoming popular by the day.

Shri Javadekar also released the e-version of the publication during the occasion. The e-version can be accessed on a variety of devices such as tablets, computers, e-readers, and smartphones. The e-book conforms to the best international standards technically and is a faithful replication of the print version. The e-INDIA has a variety of reader-friendly features for better communication like hyperlinks, highlighting, bookmarking and interactivity.

The book will be priced at Rs 300.00 and the e-book will be available at Rs 225.00. The books can be purchased online from 20th February 2020 from the website of Publications Division at the link

https://www.publicationsdivision.nic.in/index.php?route=product/pbook

The books can also be brought from the Amazon and Google Play Store.

(With Inputs from PIB)

