PM Modi interacts with participating artisans at Hunar Haat

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visited "Hunar Haat" here today. He visited the stalls of master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts from across the country participating in Hunar Haat. More than 250 such stalls have been set up at India Gate lawns. Also, more than 50 percent of the artisans participating were women. The Prime Minister interacted with the participating artisans at the Haat and also witnessed the cultural programs.

"Hunar Haat" reflects the government's commitment to providing employment opportunities as well as preserving and promoting India's indigenous traditional legacy, several of which are on the verge of extinction.

The theme of this year's Hunar Haat is 'Kaushal ko Kaam'. About 3 lakh master artisans, craftsmen & culinary experts have been provided employment and employment opportunities through Hunar Haat in the last 3 years. These beneficiaries include a large number of women artisans.

