Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB partners with three NGOs leading Road Assessment Programmes

Systematically preventing deaths and serious injuries linked to road crashes is a priority of the EIB, the EU’s bank, which provides finance and expertise for investment projects worldwide.

  • EIB
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 21:22 IST
EIB partners with three NGOs leading Road Assessment Programmes
The Road Safety Foundation has carried out analysis across Europe to identify practical investment strategies and budgets that will bring both high economic returns and save lives. Image Credit: Twitter(@EIB)

The European Investment Bank (EIB) today entered a partnership with the three NGOs leading Road Assessment Programmes (RAP) as part of the global drive to halve the 1.35 million annual global road deaths by 2030. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the 3rd Global meeting of Road Safety Ministers in Stockholm.

The EIB and the European Road Assessment Programme (EuroRAP), the International Road Assessment Programme (iRAP), and the Road Safety Foundation (RSF) joined forces to specifically support investment in national and regional "safer road" projects and to develop the analysis and skill sets needed to make investment in safer road infrastructure successful.

"We aim to finance road projects that will help to save lives and prevent serious injuries. The reward both in humanitarian and economic terms is huge," said EIB Group Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova, responsible for the bank's transport operations. "We, therefore, need to provide not only finance but also access to the required advice, training, and skills to develop large scale safer road investment programs. We all need to work closely together to improve safety on our roads. That is why we are delighted to enter this partnership with RAP organisations."

EuroRAP's Chairman Ferry Smith, who signed the agreement on behalf of the three RAP organisations, said: "This is a welcome initiative from the EIB. The challenge of the next decade is in managing infrastructure safety in a new way, which needs a changed approach and new skills. On behalf of the Road Safety Foundation, EuroRAP, and iRAP, I am delighted that we can support EIB in this lifesaving initiative with massive potential throughout Europe and worldwide. We hope, in the future, to extend RAP protocols into urban areas with a focus on pedestrian and cyclist safety as well as assessing the fitness of roads to support connected and increasingly automated vehicles."

Systematically preventing deaths and serious injuries linked to road crashes is a priority of the EIB, the EU's bank, which provides finance and expertise for investment projects worldwide. The Memorandum of Understanding is aligned with the new EU Strategic Plan for Road Safety, which aims to cut deaths in Europe by half by 2030 and introduces major changes to the way infrastructure safety is measured and managed. The European Union (EU) Road Infrastructure Safety Management Directive (RISM) now extends to a new 'primary' inter-urban road network on which more than a third of European deaths are concentrated. RISM requires all EU countries to inspect the in-built safety of their primary network by end-2024 - and target action to make these busy and often high-risk roads safe.

The protocols of the International Road Assessment Programme, which measure in-built infrastructure safety in a consistent and systematic, way have now been applied in more than 100 countries worldwide as part of the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety 2011-2020. Many busy roads do not yet achieve the 3-Star or better RAP benchmark, which is contained in the World Health Organisation's global performance tracking framework.

The Road Safety Foundation has carried out analysis across Europe to identify practical investment strategies and budgets that will bring both high economic returns and save lives. EuroRAP's Members come from civil society, road authorities and research institutions, and are currently overseeing applications in more than 20 European countries across Europe to identify practical investment strategies and budgets that will bring both high economic returns and save lives.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

STF jawan injured in exchange of fire in Sukma

A Special Task Force STF jawan was injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals near Kasalpad area of Sukma district on Wednesday.The cross-fire took place while security forces were returning to their camp after operation at Chintagupha. ANI...

UPDATE 1-Iraqi PM-designate says he has picked cabinet, seeks vote of confidence

Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi said on Wednesday he has put together a cabinet of political independents and called on parliament to hold an extraordinary session next week to grant it a vote of confidence.Iraq is fac...

India Fintech Festival postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in the Union and Maharashtra governments on Wednesday deciding to postpone the India Fintech Festival, scheduled to take place early next month. The festival, which aims to establish the financial capit...

Indian Coast Guards apprehend fishing boat 'Kirmani' with 9 crew for theft

Indian Coast Guard ship C-419 on Wednesday apprehended an Indian fishing boat Kirmani with nine crew members on board for allegedly committing theft from dead vessel MT Morbius under tow by tug Allianz Titanium to Alang. The operation was c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020