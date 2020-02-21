Participants at Networking Reception show desire to collaborate with IFFI

On the opening day of the Berlin International Film Festival, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) hosted India Networking Reception at Berlinale 2020. The occasion saw a gathering of Prominent Film Festival Heads, International Film Associations, Film Agencies and Renowned Production Houses interested in fostering collaborations with India.

The focus of the discussion was on forging ties for co-production of films and developing partnerships for the 51st edition of IFFI to be held later this year. The participants were also apprised about policy initiatives of Government to ease filming in India in India through the web portal (www.ffo.gov.in) to act as a single point of contact for film shooting applications, etc.

With participation of 80 to 100 participants for the India Networking Evening, the Delegation also met prominent people like Mr. Bobby Bedi, Owner and Managing Director, Kaleidoscope Entertainment; Stephan Ottenbruch, founder, Indogerman films; Jana Wolf, Head marketing and advertising, Berlin International Film Festival; Carlota Guerrero Bernaus, Catalunya Film Commission; Jo Muhlberger, Deputy Managing Director, European Film Promotion; Irena Jelic, Head of Promotions and festivals, Croatian Audiovisual; HettieHalden, Screen Daily; Dr. Markus Gorsch, MDM online; and Sonia Jean-Baptiste, Cofounder, Chelsea Film Festival, among others.

The participants at the Networking evening expressed their desire for possible collaborations with India & IFFI 2020. This signifies the attractive growth opportunities for the Media and Entertainment Industry in making India - the next destination for filming.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.