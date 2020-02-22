Philippines VP Leni Robredo's mother Salvacion Gerona dies - reports

Philippines Vice President Leni Robredo's mother Salvacion Gerona has died, she said in a Facebook post on Saturday. Roberdo's mother was in the hospital from the past few days.

She said that wake will start at 4pm tomorrow, Sunday, February 23, at the Eternal Chapels and Mortuary, Eternal Gardens, Balatas Road, Naga City.

Further details are awaited.

