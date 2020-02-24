Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspects arrested for stealing diesel from Transnet

The two were arrested on Friday and will appear before the Delmas Magistrate’s Court today.

Suspects arrested for stealing diesel from Transnet
Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the two - aged 21 and 28 - were arrested after Transnet security guards spotted a diesel tanker with eight suspects next to it. Image Credit: ANI

Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly stealing diesel from a Transnet pipeline in Delmas, Mpumalanga.

The two were arrested on Friday and will appear before the Delmas Magistrate's Court today.

Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the two - aged 21 and 28 - were arrested after Transnet security guards spotted a diesel tanker with eight suspects next to it.

"The suspects ran in different directions after they realized that they were recognized. However, the guards managed to arrest two suspects - one of whom was the alleged driver.

"On the scene, police members managed to seize a diesel tanker, two small generators - one inside the truck, and the other mounted to a hose, which was extracting diesel from the pipeline - and other instruments," said Sekgotodi.

The suspects face charges of theft of diesel and malicious damage to property.

"Investigations are still ongoing and further arrests cannot be ruled out," said Sekgotodi.

Meanwhile, three suspects, who were arrested at the weekend for illegal possession of dagga worth approximately R600 000 in Mahikeng, will today appear before Molopo Magistrate Court.

The suspects, aged between 30 and 39, were arrested on Saturday by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation, assisted by members of Mahikeng Public Order Policing.

"The team received a tip-off about the two vehicles traveling to Mahikeng. Two vehicles were spotted driving into a supposed storage facility in Mahikeng, and that's when they were surrounded by police," said Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso.

The vehicles were searched and six large bags of compressed dagga were reportedly found in one of the vehicles.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra in semifinal after draw vs Andhra

Saurashtra booked their spot in the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy on the basis of the first innings after their quarterfinal tie against Andhra ended in a draw on the final day here on Monday. Resuming at the overnight score of 375 for 9, ...

GALVEDA: Glaze Brings Its New Category of Herbal Range Inspired by The World of Ayurveda

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Glaze Trading India Pvt. Ltd. is a direct selling company whose goal is to enhance consumer delight while enriching the lives of people associated with the business by promoting free enterprise ...

Illegal firearms factory busted in Muzaffarnagar

Police have busted an illegal firearms factory in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district and arrested one person, an officer said on Monday.The weapon manufacturing unit was setup inside an abandoned house in Charthawal village, said Station...

Northeast Delhi clashes: CM Kejriwal urges LG, HM to restore law and order

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi during protests for and against the new citizenship ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020