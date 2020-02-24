Suspects arrested for stealing diesel from Transnet

Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly stealing diesel from a Transnet pipeline in Delmas, Mpumalanga.

The two were arrested on Friday and will appear before the Delmas Magistrate's Court today.

Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the two - aged 21 and 28 - were arrested after Transnet security guards spotted a diesel tanker with eight suspects next to it.

"The suspects ran in different directions after they realized that they were recognized. However, the guards managed to arrest two suspects - one of whom was the alleged driver.

"On the scene, police members managed to seize a diesel tanker, two small generators - one inside the truck, and the other mounted to a hose, which was extracting diesel from the pipeline - and other instruments," said Sekgotodi.

The suspects face charges of theft of diesel and malicious damage to property.

"Investigations are still ongoing and further arrests cannot be ruled out," said Sekgotodi.

Meanwhile, three suspects, who were arrested at the weekend for illegal possession of dagga worth approximately R600 000 in Mahikeng, will today appear before Molopo Magistrate Court.

The suspects, aged between 30 and 39, were arrested on Saturday by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation, assisted by members of Mahikeng Public Order Policing.

"The team received a tip-off about the two vehicles traveling to Mahikeng. Two vehicles were spotted driving into a supposed storage facility in Mahikeng, and that's when they were surrounded by police," said Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso.

The vehicles were searched and six large bags of compressed dagga were reportedly found in one of the vehicles.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

