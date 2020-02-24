First anniversary of National War Memorial to be observed on 25 Feb

The first anniversary of the iconic National War Memorial (NWM) will be observed tomorrow. The monument was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on February 25, 2019. The memorial is a fitting tribute by the grateful nation to its fallen heroes in the line of duty during various wars and internal security challenges since Independence.

To mark the first anniversary, a solemn ceremony will be held at NWM tomorrow. Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and veterans from the three services will lay wreaths and pay homage to the fallen soldiers.

The events marking the first anniversary commenced on February 22, 2020, with a static band display by the three Services. A quiz competition, based on Indian military history, is also being held between February 24-25, 2020 in which students from various schools and colleges across Delhi are taking part.

Over the last year, more than 21 lakh people including dignitaries, both domestic and foreign, have visited the NWM. Over 5,000-7,000 people visit the monument every day which includes a large number of students from the National Capital Region. President and Prime Minister have paid tributes at the memorial thrice in the last one year. The most poignant moment of the day at NWM is the wreath-laying ceremony which is conducted every evening, wherein one of the next of kin of martyrs lay the wreath at Amar Chakra.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.