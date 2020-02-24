Left Menu
Development News Edition

First anniversary of National War Memorial to be observed on 25 Feb

The memorial is a fitting tribute by the grateful nation to its fallen heroes in the line of duty during various wars and internal security challenges since Independence. 

First anniversary of National War Memorial to be observed on 25 Feb
The events marking the first anniversary commenced on February 22, 2020, with a static band display by the three Services. Image Credit: Twitter(@PMOIndia)

The first anniversary of the iconic National War Memorial (NWM) will be observed tomorrow. The monument was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on February 25, 2019. The memorial is a fitting tribute by the grateful nation to its fallen heroes in the line of duty during various wars and internal security challenges since Independence.

To mark the first anniversary, a solemn ceremony will be held at NWM tomorrow. Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and veterans from the three services will lay wreaths and pay homage to the fallen soldiers.

The events marking the first anniversary commenced on February 22, 2020, with a static band display by the three Services. A quiz competition, based on Indian military history, is also being held between February 24-25, 2020 in which students from various schools and colleges across Delhi are taking part.

Over the last year, more than 21 lakh people including dignitaries, both domestic and foreign, have visited the NWM. Over 5,000-7,000 people visit the monument every day which includes a large number of students from the National Capital Region. President and Prime Minister have paid tributes at the memorial thrice in the last one year. The most poignant moment of the day at NWM is the wreath-laying ceremony which is conducted every evening, wherein one of the next of kin of martyrs lay the wreath at Amar Chakra.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

PALAKNAMA - Aawazein Dil ki makes sensational poetic debut worldwide

After a successful poetic series, Palak Shuklas poetry book Palaknama - Aawazein Dil ki is released recently. Poetry that has forever been rejoiced and relished all over, holds special place in Indian culture and tradition. Whether its Ind...

Most small firms in China yet to reopen after virus outbreak

Beijing, Feb 24 AFP Most small businesses in China are yet to reopen and are struggling with supply chain obstructions after the new coronavirus epidemic triggered a national shutdown, officials said on Monday. Authorities extended Januarys...

Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra in semifinal after draw vs Andhra

Saurashtra booked their spot in the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy on the basis of the first innings after their quarterfinal tie against Andhra ended in a draw on the final day here on Monday. Resuming at the overnight score of 375 for 9, ...

GALVEDA: Glaze Brings Its New Category of Herbal Range Inspired by The World of Ayurveda

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Glaze Trading India Pvt. Ltd. is a direct selling company whose goal is to enhance consumer delight while enriching the lives of people associated with the business by promoting free enterprise ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020