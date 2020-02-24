Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rurban mission embodies spirit of Indian culture and tradition: Narendra Tomar

The objective is to develop the clusters in a holistic manner by providing all the basic amenities, infrastructure as well as economic development opportunities in an integrated and time-bound manner.

Rurban mission embodies spirit of Indian culture and tradition: Narendra Tomar
The Minister urged that people should be dedicated to achieving the objective of ‘sabka saath sabka Vikas’ and work towards the development of villages and rural India with a community spirit. Image Credit: Twitter(@nstomar)

The Union Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar today inaugurated the 4th Anniversary celebration of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Rurban Mission at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. The Mission was launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 21st February 2016, with the vision to deliver catalytic interventions to rural areas on the threshold of growth. The objective is to develop the clusters in a holistic manner by providing all the basic amenities, infrastructure as well as economic development opportunities in an integrated and time-bound manner.

Addressing the gathering after lighting the ceremonial lamp, Union Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar congratulated all the participants on the 4th Anniversary of the Mission and said that the Rurban mission embodies the spirit of Indian culture and tradition which is that of community living. Shri Tomar said that the community perspective has to be kept in mind for the holistic development of a region and the cluster approach is very fruitful in that regard. The Minister urged that people should be dedicated to achieving the objective of 'sabka saath sabka Vikas' and work towards the development of villages and rural India with a community spirit. He said that when the community spirit and effort increases then Centre and State will work together for the development of clusters and all schemes will be made convergent towards that objective.

The Union Minister said that the amount of funding given to this scheme is mostly for gap funding but the Central and State government funding together can have a good impact on the development of clusters. Shri Tomar said that any project in its nascent stage faces a lot of hurdles or difficulties but when all the people decide to work together in unison then development will definitely be achieved. The Minister hailed the efforts of all involved with the SPM Rurban Mission and urged all to work harder for making this mission a success and increase the overall level of development especially in Rural India.

Secretary, Department of Rural Development Shri Rajesh Bhushan hailed the positive interventions and success stories under the Rurban Mission and welcomed all the participants from various States and Panchayati Raj institutions to share their experiences and difficulties faced so that others can learn from them and improve overall implementation. Shri Bhushan highlighted the achievements under the mission and said that 300 clusters have been allocated so far by the Ministry out of which 296 have been approved.

Talking about the importance of the Mission, the Secretary said that this mission leads to convergence of the schemes of Union Government and the State Governments which leads to the overall development of the region in a planned and organized manner. Shri Bhushan said that the critical gap funding aspect of the mission leads to further convergence and improves efficiency in overall implementation by providing financial assistance for various projects. He further informed that the mission provides good employment opportunities, basic as well as urban facilities to rural India such as waste management, smart classrooms, piped water supply, Roads, Agro-processing and value addition to primary produce, etc and therefore is critical for holistic development.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-News and quotes from Julian Assange's extradition hearing

Julian Assange appeared before a British court on Monday to fight an extradition request from the United States which wants to put the 48-year-old on trial for hacking government computers and violating an espionage law.For the main story B...

Assange would be suicide risk if extradited to U.S., his lawyer says

Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States as he would not get a fair trial and would be a suicide risk, his lawyer told a British court hearing on Monday.Assanges lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, said extradition would expose A...

UPDATE 2-Citizenship law demonstrators clash in Delhi ahead of Trump visit

A policeman was killed amid violent clashes in New Delhi on Monday as thousands of people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law rioted for several hours before U.S. President Donald Trumps maiden visit to the city.Police used ...

Messi 'greatest' ahead of Maradona, says Napoli boss Gattuso

Naples, Feb 24 AFP Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer of all time, ahead of even Diego Maradona, Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso said on Monday ahead of his sides Champions League clash with Barcelona. The 32-year-old Messi scored four go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020