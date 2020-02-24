NMCG, Indorama Charitable Trust sign MoU for renovation of ghats inUttarakhand

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed here today between the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), State Program Management Group-Uttarakhand (SPMG-UK) and Indorama Charitable Trust (ICT) to work together for renovation/ development of the Ghat at Badrinath and Ghats and Crematoria at Gangotri in Uttarakhandat a total cost of 26.64 Crore.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti; Shri UP Singh, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation; Shri Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, NMCG, Shri Rozy Agarwal, Executive Director (Finance) and other seniors officers of the Ministry and NMCG.

The MoU was signed by Shri Ashok Kumar Singh, Executive Director, NMCG; Shri Rajeev Kshetrapal, Director, Indorama Industries, Delhi and Trust Member of Indorama Charitable Trust and Shri Uday Raj Singh, Project Director, SPMG, Govt. of Uttarakhand.

Rivers in India have always been considered sacred and the Ganga river, in particular, is the identity and lifeline of India. Pilgrim sites and urban centers have developed along the river. These centers have drawn sustenance from the river and have been thriving over time. Ghats and Crematoria are part of the lifestyle of people and pilgrimages to visit the holy river Ganga play a vital role in strengthening the People-River Connect. Gangotri and Badrinath being part of the Char Dham Yatra, are especially important. This MoU is a significant step for improving amenities and sanitation at these holy locations with the underlying spirit of partnership and of private corporates taking responsibility by contributing to the National Mission: Rejuvenation of the sacred river Ganga.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti, said this project is being taken up under the Government initiative of 'HarKaamDeshKeNaam'. He said the Clean Ganga campaign has been taken up in Mission Mode since the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi led Government assumed office in 2014. Though the Mission is nearing 100% completion, the Namami Ganga Mission is an unending process. The Minister lauded the Indorama Group for financing the project and hoped this will inspire other entrepreneurs as part of their companies' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. Shri Shekhawat said for the first time the novel Operation and Maintenance Clause has been inserted, which will take care of the project's upkeep over a period of time. Clean Ganga Mission can succeed only when it becomes a people's initiative, he added.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been developed by M/S WAPCOS, a Govt. of India Enterprise.

The activities under the project include:

Construction of Bathing Ghats and Crematoria

Repair and modernization of existing Ghats and Crematoria

Providing public amenities on Ghats

Bank erosion protection works

Operation & Maintenance (O&M) for 5 years

Work is expected to start by March 2020 and likely to be completed in 15 months. This MoU is effective for a duration of 7 years.

(With inputs from PIB)

