Libya's oil production at 122,430 bpd as of Feb. 23 - NOC
Libya's oil production stands at 122,430 barrels a day as of Feb. 23, the state oil firm NOC said on Tuesday.
Forces allied to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar closed major oil ports and fields a month ago in a powerplay with the Tripoli-based government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
