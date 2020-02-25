Libya's oil production at 122,430 bpd as of Feb. 23 - NOC

Libya's oil production stands at 122,430 barrels a day as of Feb. 23, the state oil firm NOC said on Tuesday.

Forces allied to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar closed major oil ports and fields a month ago in a powerplay with the Tripoli-based government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

