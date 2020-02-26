Left Menu
100 bedded ESI Hospital in Kakinada to be built with cost of Rs.102 cr.

During the event, Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour & Employment, Govt. of India informed about the various initiatives taken by the government to provide better care and services to the workers of India.

Shri Gummanur Jayaram, Minister for Labour & Employment, Training & Factories, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh thanked the Central Govt. and assured full cooperation of State Govt. in running the upcoming hospital. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour & Employment, Govt. of India laid the foundation stone of 100 bedded ESI Hospital, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, the 26th December 2020. Shri Gummanur Jayaram, Minister for Labour & Employment, Training & Factories, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh was the Chief Guest of this function. Smt. Vanga Geetha Viswandh, MP, Kakinada presided the function.

The other dignitaries to grace the occasion were Shri Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Dy. CM and Minister for Revenue, Stamps & Registration, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Pinipe Viswarup, Minister for Social Welfare, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Kurasala Kannababu, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperation Marketing Food Processing, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh, Smt. Sunkara Pavani, Mayor, Kakinada Municipal Corporation, Shri Chikkala Ramachandra Rao, MLC, Shri Dwarampudi Chandra Sekar Reddy, MLA, Kakinada City and Dr. R. K. Kataria, Medical Commissioner, ESIC.

Shri Gummanur Jayaram, Minister for Labour & Employment, Training & Factories, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh thanked the Central Govt. and assured full cooperation of State Govt. in running the upcoming hospital. The other dignitaries present during the event acknowledged the efforts of the central govt. and assured the state government cooperation. The project is expected to be completed in two years. After construction of this hospital of ESIC, the same will be handed over to State Govt. for running it.

ESI Hospital at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh

The 100 bedded ESI Hospital in Kakinada will be built over 7 acres area, surrounded by lush greenery, with an estimated cost of Rs. 101.54 Crores. The hospital will consist of G+2 levels, including residential campus and will be equipped with all modern medical facilities like OPD, Wards, Labs and

Emergency Facility. This hospital will help in catering to the needs of Kakinada and Yanam, which currently has over 65000 IPs and over 2 lakh beneficiaries.

ESI Scheme in Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, initially, the ESI Scheme was implemented centre wise with just 4 centers viz. Vijayawada, Guntur, Eluru and Vishakhapatnam w.e.f. 09.10.1955. The scheme was gradually extended to 136 centers. Presently, the scheme is in force in 663 mandals of Andhra Pradesh with over 42,880 Employers, 12,90,051 IPs, and 43,39,208 Beneficiaries. The ESI Scheme is administered in Andhra Pradesh through 1 Regional Office, 2 Sub-Regional Offices and 22 Branch Offices. Medical services to the beneficiaries are being provided through 4 ESIS Hospitals, 3 Diagnostic Centres, 78 ESIS Dispensaries, 79 Panel Clinics and mobile dispensaries in 34 centers.

For providing secondary care and super specialty treatment, tie-up arrangements have been made with 38 private hospitals in all districts and at important centers.

ESI Scheme in India

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation is a pioneer Social Security organization providing comprehensive social security benefits like reasonable Medical Care and a range of Cash Benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness, death, etc. The ESI Act applies to premises/precincts where 10 or more persons are employed. The employees drawing wages up to Rs.21,000/- a month are entitled to health insurance cover and other benefits, under the ESI Act. The Act now applies to over 10.33 lakh factories and establishments across the country, benefiting about 3.43 crores family units of workers. As of now, the total beneficiary population of the ESI Scheme stands over 13.32 crores. Ever since its inception in 1952, the ESI Corporation has, so far, set up 154 Hospitals, 1500/148 Dispensaries / ISM Units, 815 Branch/Pay Offices, and 63 Regional & Sub-Regional Offices.

(With Inputs from PIB)

