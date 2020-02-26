Left Menu
Development News Edition

FM exhorts PSBs to be friendlier to customers by using local language

Finance Minister Smt. Sitharaman exhorted Public Sector Banks (PSBs) to have a one-to-one interface with their customers through branch-based banking and not rely so much on credit rating agencies.

FM exhorts PSBs to be friendlier to customers by using local language
EASE 3.0 seeks to enhance ease of banking in all customer experiences, using technology, Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman FinTech, alternate data, and analytics.  Image Credit: Twitter(@FinMinIndia)

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman today unveiled EASE 3.0, the Public Sector Bank (PSB) Reforms Agenda 2020-21 for smart, tech-enabled banking, and the PSB EASE Reforms Annual Report 2019-20 here today.

Finance Minister Smt. Sitharaman exhorted Public Sector Banks (PSBs) to have a one-to-one interface with their customers through branch-based banking and not rely so much on credit rating agencies. She said that banks need to connect with their customers by leveraging technology but not exclusively only through the interface of technology. In her address on the occasion, the Finance Minister asked the bankers to focus more on the grassroots level.

Smt. Sitharaman further exhorted banks to be friendlier to its customers by using local language in the bank branch. She said that PSBs have played a great role in enabling financial inclusion in the country.

EASE 3.0 seeks to enhance ease of banking in all customer experiences, using technology, Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman FinTech, alternate data, and analytics. Dial-a-loan for doorstep loan facilitation, Credit@click for end-to-end digitalized lending, on-the-spot EASE Banking Outlets at well-frequented places like malls and stations, palm banking, digitalized branch experience, analytics-based instant credit offers, cash-flow-based credit, and tech-enabled agriculture lending are part of a wide array of tech-enabled ease enhancements that PSBs would effect during FY2020-21.

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur was the guest of honor for the event. Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar, Secretary Designate cum Special Secretary (Financial Services) Debashish Panda and Chairman IBA, Rajnish Kumar also graced the unveiling event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Ireland vs Italy Six Nations fixture postponed after Italy coronavirus outbreak

The Irish Rugby Football Union said on Wednesday it has postponed the countrys Six Nations fixture against Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, following a recommendation from Irish health authorities.The game was schedu...

Unruly scenes in Punjab Assembly as SAD seeks health minister's dismissal

Unruly scenes were witnessed in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday after the opposition SAD sought dismissal of health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu over the alleged issue of diversion of buprenorphine tablets from de-addiction centres across t...

Priti Patel demands UK police chiefs get tougher on crime

Talking tough, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Wednesday issued an ultimatum to police chiefs to get on with the task of curbing crime as she pledged an additional 41.5 million pounds funding towards combating violence on the streets of Br...

Maha: `Dawood''s aide'' held in Palghar district

An associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim has been arrested in MaharashtrasPalghar district, the police said on Wednesday. Akhtar Kasamali Merchant 56 was arrested fromNalasopara area on Tuesday, an official said. Inspector Mansing P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020