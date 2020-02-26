Libya's oil production at 135,723 bpd as of Tuesday Feb. 25 - NOC
Libya's oil production stood at 135,723 barrels per day as of Feb. 25, the National Oil Corporation said in a statement on Wednesday.
The statement said that losses from an oil blockade in the country exceeded $2.2 billion.
Forces allied to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar closed major oil ports and fields a month ago in a power-play with the Tripoli-based government.
