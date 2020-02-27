JNUSU gives a call to volunteer for rescue teams working all over Delhi

JNUSU has called volunteers to join the rescue teams which are working all over Delhi to uphold social harmony. In a tweet, the student body has mentioned that they are in need of volunteers to join the rescue teams and anyone interested to volunteer can call on the given numbers in the tweet.

We urge you to volunteer for the rescue teams which are working all over Delhi.JNUSU Office is open for everyone who needs shelter.Contact us. pic.twitter.com/UTHjh6s5lu — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) February 26, 2020

