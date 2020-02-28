Kuwait's KOC suspends official missions, employee training programmes

State-owned Kuwait Oil Company said on Thursday that it has suspended all domestic and foreign official missions and training programs for its employees until further notice, as coronavirus spreads in the Middle East.

The measure, which includes halting employee training programs at international companies and participation at conferences, is "a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of workers," the company said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.