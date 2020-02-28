Mansukh Mandaviya accorded parade as part of ICGS Varad commissioning

Union Minister of State for Shipping (I/C)&Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya commissioned Indian Coast Guard's Offshore Patrol Vessel ICGS Varadtoday in Chennai. Indian Coast Guard officials, officials of the Ministry of Shipping and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya was accorded the 'Guard of honor' parade as part of the commissioning ceremony of ICGS Varad. He appreciated and congratulated the efforts and endeavors of the Indian Coast Guard and wished for its progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Mandaviya said, "Ministry of Shipping is working in close coordination with Indian Coast Guard for collaborative efforts to secure the maritime interest and security of the nation. Indian Coast Guard ships will be given priority for berthing and infrastructural requirements at all Indian ports".

Commissioning of ICGS Varad will enhance the ICGS fleet of ships which will contribute to monitoring and constant vigil for coastal security of Indian maritime borders.

The newly commissioned ICGS Varad with a gross tonnage of 2100 tons is 98 Mtrs long and has 15 mtrs breadth. The endurance of the vessel is 5000 nautical miles, with a maximum speed of 26 Knots. The ship is propelled by 2 diesel driven engines of 9000 KW each, with low-level fuel consumption, high TBO, and compliance to IMO Tier-II norms. The ship will be fitted with one CRN -91 and two 12.7 mm guns and will be capable of carrying an Integral Twin Engine Helicopter which will enhance its operational, surveillance, and search & rescue capability.

The exponential growth of the shipbuilding industry is perceived as ICGS Varad has been built indigenously by M/s L&T that will contribute immensely towards the vision of Make in India.

