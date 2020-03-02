It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki
Devdiscourse catches up with Patrick Muriuki, Business Development Director Africa at Greenlight Planet Incorporated, during the Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 in Nairobi for an interesting discussion on aspects such as vision behind the summit, solar energy to light Africa, affordability of off-grid solar equipment in Africa and about his company.
Watch Full Interview.
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Patrick Muriuki
- Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020