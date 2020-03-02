KZN Police arrest man for alleged murder of woman

Police in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, have arrested a 28-year-old man for the alleged murder of a 31-year-old woman.

According to police, a community member on Sunday heard the woman screaming for help at the residence on Watsonia Drive in Tongaat. When the community member went to investigate, he encountered the suspect at the house, who was known to the victim. The suspect was reportedly aggressive and pushed the community member before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.

On arrival at the scene, police discovered that a 31-year-old woman had been stabbed multiple times and was already certified dead by paramedics.

Police launched an intensive operation, whereby a full description of the suspect and his vehicle were issued. The suspect was traced to his parents' home in KwaDukuza, where he was arrested for murder by the Rapid Response Team.

The suspect is detained in police custody, pending further investigation. He is expected to appear before the Verulam Magistrate Court soon.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, said cooperation from the different law enforcement agencies led to the speedy arrest of the suspect.

While the motive for the killing is not yet known, Jula urged the public not to resort to violence when dealing with domestic issues, and to rather seek help from professionals.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

