Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCW expresses concern over 'miserable condition' of people affected by violence in northeast Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 18:17 IST
NCW expresses concern over 'miserable condition' of people affected by violence in northeast Delhi

The National Commission for Women on Monday expressed concern over the "miserable condition" of the people affected by the violence in northeast Delhi, saying it is "disturbing" that victims have been told to visit the concerned state government offices to fulfil formalities in such a situation. In a letter to Chief Secretary of the national capital Vijay Kumar Dev, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma asked the Delhi government to present its action plan for the relief and rehabilitation of people affected by the recent violence in Delhi

Sharma has also asked how many people have been provided compensation and the number of shelter homes identified for the victims

"Till date, how many people are accommodated (in shelter homes) and necessary medical and other facilities given for the injured victims?" Sharma asked in the letter.  A team, led by Sharma, visited violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi and said the most disturbing fact noticed by them is that the affected people are in "miserable condition" due to lack of proper information of the government's action plan for the rehabilitation of and compensation for homeless and injured people whose properties and homes are been destroyed in the riots.  "There are no proper arrangements of stay for attendants of the injured people in the hospitals. Further, which is most disturbing fact noticed by the team is that the affected people have been told to come to concerned state government offices to fulfil the formalities in such conditions," she said in the letter.  At least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured in last week's communal violence in northeast Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

"No sense of celebration" as Israel holds third election in a year

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought re-election on Monday under the weight of an imminent corruption trial, with the countrys third ballot in less than a year predicted to end in another deadlock. The election follows inconclus...

Kerala Minister inaugurates foreign language training centre

Kerala Minister for Labour and Skills, T P Ramakrishnan on Monday inaugurated the Foreign Language Training Centre at Inkel Business Park in Angamaly area of Ernakulam district. Addressing the gathering, Ramakrishnan said Our Governments ai...

Cycling-Olympic events with no fans possible, says British Cycling performance director

British Cyclings performance director Stephen Park has raised the possibility of some Olympic events taking place without spectators if the coronavirus crisis does not subside.Park, who joined British Cycling in 2016, remains confident that...

Absen Launches New DooH LED Series at ISE

Leading global LED display manufacturer Absen SZSE 300389 has unveiled new AW Series for the Digital Out-Of-Home DooH advertising market. The AW Series is suitable for fixed installation and can also be applied to light boxes and smart lig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020