Stop wasteful expense of printing own diaries, calendars: Govt to ministries

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 18:24 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 18:24 IST
The government has directed all central ministries and departments to stop printing their own calendars and diaries as it leads to "wastage of financial resources" and instead make use of those printed by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba last month communicated to all secretaries heading their respective ministries that the new order is to be "strictly complied with".

Gauba, in the letter accessed by PTI, stated that the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) under the I&B Ministry is "entrusted" with printing and distribution of government calendars and diaries to ministries, departments and public sector units (PSUs) apart from customised items of this category on a chargeable basis "It has, however, been observed that various ministries, department and PSUs and other organisations under their administrative control are printing calendars, desk calendars and diaries in addition to those supplied by BOC. This results in duplication of efforts and wastage of financial resources," the top bureaucrat wrote.

He said it has been observed that with increasing penetration of digital tools like mobile applications and iPads, the usage of these paper-based items has been on the "decline" It has, hence, been decided that only BOC-issued calendars and diaries will be used in all Union government establishments and these departments and ministries "may not undertake such activity on their own", the letter added.

Gauba directed that the BOC will print diaries and calendars after taking down the actual strength of employees in each such establishment and in case an organisation or ministry needs more, they can enhance the numbers of their diaries and calendars by making an official request "with full justification." "PSU and autonomous bodies will be supplied the diaries and calendars on chargeable basis," the letter said Gauba also directed the BOC in the same communication to complete the distribution of these items before December 31 every year and provide the government ministries with a mobile app for the same.

A senior official involved in the process of printing these items on an annual basis said the printing and distribution of diaries and calendars on New Year costs a "few crores" to the exchequer and involves a good number of personnel to render the task "This monetary and manpower expenditure will now stop," he added..

