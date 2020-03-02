1 dead, 4 injured in clash between two families in J-K's Poonch

A elderly person was killed and four people were injured in a clash between two groups over an issue related to a wedding in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said on Monday. There was a tiff between members of two families in Sathra village of Mandi tehsil on Sunday night, they said.

The argument turned violent and clashes ensued, in which 60-year-old Manzoor Hussain was killed and four people were injured, the police said. Police have registered a case and started an investigation, they said..

