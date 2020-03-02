3 killed in road accidents in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Three people were killed in separate road accidents in the district on Monday, police said. A tractor trolley overturned near Rakehti village on the Rakehti-Mahua link road, killing Paragi Lal (65), a resident of Surjipurwa village, and his granddaughter Radhika, they said.

A two-year-girl was crushed to death by a tractor trolley loaded with sugarcane in Sothiyana Dulhi village, the police said. The bodies have been sent for autopsy, they added..

