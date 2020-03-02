Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida residents' per capita income higher than that of Delhiites, says Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that that per capita income of Noida residents is more than their Delhi counterparts.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Noida (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 19:06 IST
Noida residents' per capita income higher than that of Delhiites, says Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that that per capita income of Noida residents is more than their Delhi counterparts. "Development projects in Noida and Greater Noida Authority have gained momentum in the last three years. A new image of Uttar Pradesh appears to be presented in front of the entire world. The per capita income of the residents of Noida is more than the people of Delhi," said Adityanath.

"After the completion of the projects whose foundations are laid here on Monday, the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Smart City Scheme will be fulfilled," he added. "The Chief Minister on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 19 projects worth Rs 2,821 crore in the Botanical Garden of Sector-38 here," read a government press-release.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said "we all have to be mentally prepared to realize the vision of smart city. It is not just the work of the officials and public representatives. Thus, participation is also required." "A multilevel parking at a cost of Rs 580 crore has also been inaugurated here, where around 7,500 cars can be parked at the same time. In addition, the work of the Zila Sanyukta Chikitsalay has also been completed at a cost of Rs 344 crore which will benefit all the residents of Noida," he said.

He said that our government has implemented the Police Commissionerate system for smart policing in Noida. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Techie commits suicide after killing wife, two children

A techie has allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and two children in Hastinapuram area in the limits of LB Nagar police station, Police said on Monday. Initial investigation has found that K Pradeep has built a house and took...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines have been suspending flights or modifying services in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND CHINA American Airlines has extended the suspe...

Nokia President, CEO Rajeev Suri steps down

India-origin President and CEO of Finnish telecom major Nokia, Rajeev Suri, has decided to quit the company to pursue his own interests, according to a company statement. Nokias Board of Directors has appointed Pekka Lundmark as President a...

Russia, Turkey may have committed war crimes in Syria, U.N. says

Russia killed civilians in air strikes in Syria last year while rebels allied to Turkey carried out murder and pillage in Kurdish areas, U.N. investigators said on Monday - actions it said could amount to war crimes by both Moscow and Ankar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020