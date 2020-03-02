Farmers complain of fake paddy seeds in Andhra Pradesh

Paddy farmers in Machilipatnam, Guduru, and surrounding villages on Monday approached 'Spandana', the grievance redressal cell of state government, complaining that they got some "fake" seeds in the lieu of paddy seeds resulting in loss of their crops. The farmers reached the Collector's office at Machilipatnam with the crop samples to show the yield they got with the seeds. They complained to Joint Collector Madhavi Lata that the paddy seeds gave yield within mere 30 days instead of usual 120 days, which is a "premature" yield.

The farmers appealed the officials to take stern action against the dealer who sold seeds to them. "This leads to many types of aberrations in the yield and it was a loss for us," said a farmer. (ANI)

