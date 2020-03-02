Left Menu
Development News Edition

We appeal to people to not spread rumours, disturb peace: Delhi Police chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 20:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 19:55 IST
We appeal to people to not spread rumours, disturb peace: Delhi Police chief
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Acting Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Monday appealed to people to not spread rumours and disturb communal harmony and peace in the national capital. His remarks came a day after panic gripped residents of several parts of Delhi following false rumours of violence.

The police commissioner also said people should verify rumours from the Delhi Police control room. "We are quelling such rumours through social media," Shrivastava said. Six cases have been registered in connection with rumour mongering and investigation is underway, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign Secretary Shringla pays courtesy call on Hasina

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during which they reviewed issues of bilateral interests. Shringla called on Hasina at PMs official Ganobhaban residence here...

Punjab assembly seeks teaching Punjabi language compulsory till Class 10

The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed a resolution asking the state government to make teaching Punjabi language compulsory in all schools till Class 10. The unanimously passed resolution also made a recommendation for making the court order...

Lebanese PM Diab says final decision on Eurobonds on Friday or Saturday-head of media council

A final decision on Lebanons Eurobonds will be taken on Friday or Saturday, Prime Minister Hassan Diab was quoted as saying by the head of the Lebanese media council after a meeting on Monday.Lebanon has said it will announce a decision thi...

FOREX-Dollar dented as coronavirus damage spurs interest rate cut bets

The U.S. dollar slipped to a fresh one-month low against a basket of currencies on Monday, as investors bet on the U.S. Federal Reserve easing policy in a bid to counter the negative impact from the spread of the new coronavirus. The dollar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020