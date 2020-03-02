New APSC chairman, members take oath
Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi onMonday administered the oath of office to the Chairman and twonewly inducted members of Assam Public Service Commission(APSC) at Raj Bhavan here
The new Chairman Pallab Bhattacharyya, a retired IPSofficer, and two new members Sanjib Kumar Gohain Boruah, aretired IAS officer and academician Dr Niranjan Kalita wereadministered the oath of office by the governor
DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Commissioner and Secretaryto the Governor Meenakshi Sundaram, Deputy Commissioner Kamrup(M) Biswajit Pegu, senior officials and family members of thenewly inducted members were present on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Assam Public Service Commission
- IAS
- Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta
ALSO READ
Ex-servicemen interaction held at Sapekhati Army camp in Assam
'The Elephant Girl': A tale of Assam's forests, folklore
Assam one of India''s most investor-friendly states: CM
MHA-appointed committee on Assam recommends 1951 as cut-off year to define indigenous people, ILP
Army jawans rescue woman from drowning in Assam