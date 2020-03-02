New APSC chairman, members take oath

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi onMonday administered the oath of office to the Chairman and twonewly inducted members of Assam Public Service Commission(APSC) at Raj Bhavan here

The new Chairman Pallab Bhattacharyya, a retired IPSofficer, and two new members Sanjib Kumar Gohain Boruah, aretired IAS officer and academician Dr Niranjan Kalita wereadministered the oath of office by the governor

DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Commissioner and Secretaryto the Governor Meenakshi Sundaram, Deputy Commissioner Kamrup(M) Biswajit Pegu, senior officials and family members of thenewly inducted members were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

