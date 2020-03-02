Left Menu
Development News Edition

Curfew continues in Shillong after Friday's clashes between KSU and non-tribals

In the backdrop of clashes between Khasi Students' Union (KSU) members and non-tribals, the District Magistrate of East Khasi District has announced a curfew in Shillong and its adjoining areas from 6 pm on Monday to 6 am tomorrow.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Shillong (Meghalaya)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 20:45 IST
Curfew continues in Shillong after Friday's clashes between KSU and non-tribals
Representative images. Image Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of clashes between Khasi Students' Union (KSU) members and non-tribals, the District Magistrate of East Khasi District has announced a curfew in Shillong and its adjoining areas from 6 pm on Monday to 6 am tomorrow. The areas to be under curfew are whole of the municipal area, Cantonment area, areas under Mawlai and Mawpat Blocks including their census towns, areas under Mylliem Block from Umshyrpi bridge upto 7 mile Upper Shillong, Madanrting, Mawblei, Laitkor, Nongkseh, Umlyngka, Lawsohtun, Mawdiangdiang, Diengiong and Siejiong.

The District Magistrate, Shillong has further informed that the curfew imposed earlier in areas notified under Lumdiengjri and Sadar Police Stations and entire Cantonment Beat House with effect from 6 am on Monday will continue till 6 am tomorrow. Earlier, the curfew was imposed in Shillong on February 28 and 29. On February 28, a KSU meeting in Ichamati was held and after the meeting, clashes broke out between KSU members and local non-tribals of the area, the police said in a statement.

"Thereafter, the KSU members burnt a haystack at the edge of the market and attempted to burn a house. The non-tribals retaliated and stoned one bus carrying KSU members. One local taxi, which had gone to collect the KSU members from the Ichamati market after the clashes, was damaged and one vehicle of the EAC J Umdor, MCS also got damaged. Four members of KSU were injured, two were sent to Ichamati CHC and released, two were referred to Sohra CHC," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Economy class seats to have 12-inch screen, six-way headrest in Vistara's new Dreamliner aircraft

Vistara on Monday unveiled its new 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft that has 12-inch seat back screen for in-flight entertainment, 31-inch seat pitch, and six-way headrest for better neck support in its economy class seats. The plane, which is ...

BJP MP held for showing black flag to Kamal Nath, released

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Dewas Mahendra Singh Solanki was arrested on Monday for showing a black flag to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The protest was for not printing his name as local MP on invitation cards for an event, as well ...

Pharmaceutical firms asked to speed up coronavirus vaccine work -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration has asked pharmaceutical companies to accelerate work on the development of a coronavirus vaccine, but provided no details.Top U.S. health officials have said that a vaccine...

Somali forces, supposed to unite against Islamists, fight each other

Fighting erupted in south Somalia on Monday between the national army and regional forces, amid deepening divisions that help Islamist insurgents and may exacerbate regional frictions.Clashes broke out late morning between the Somali army, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020