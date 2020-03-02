Curfew continues in Shillong after Friday's clashes between KSU and non-tribals

In the backdrop of clashes between Khasi Students' Union (KSU) members and non-tribals, the District Magistrate of East Khasi District has announced a curfew in Shillong and its adjoining areas from 6 pm on Monday to 6 am tomorrow. The areas to be under curfew are whole of the municipal area, Cantonment area, areas under Mawlai and Mawpat Blocks including their census towns, areas under Mylliem Block from Umshyrpi bridge upto 7 mile Upper Shillong, Madanrting, Mawblei, Laitkor, Nongkseh, Umlyngka, Lawsohtun, Mawdiangdiang, Diengiong and Siejiong.

The District Magistrate, Shillong has further informed that the curfew imposed earlier in areas notified under Lumdiengjri and Sadar Police Stations and entire Cantonment Beat House with effect from 6 am on Monday will continue till 6 am tomorrow. Earlier, the curfew was imposed in Shillong on February 28 and 29. On February 28, a KSU meeting in Ichamati was held and after the meeting, clashes broke out between KSU members and local non-tribals of the area, the police said in a statement.

"Thereafter, the KSU members burnt a haystack at the edge of the market and attempted to burn a house. The non-tribals retaliated and stoned one bus carrying KSU members. One local taxi, which had gone to collect the KSU members from the Ichamati market after the clashes, was damaged and one vehicle of the EAC J Umdor, MCS also got damaged. Four members of KSU were injured, two were sent to Ichamati CHC and released, two were referred to Sohra CHC," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.