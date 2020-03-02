Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six cases registered over rumor-mongering, Probe is in advanced stages: Delhi Police Commissioner

As many as six cases have been registered and the investigation is in advanced stages in connection with rumor-mongering in the national capital on Sunday evening, said SN Shrivastava, Delhi Police Commissioner.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 21:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 21:11 IST
Six cases registered over rumor-mongering, Probe is in advanced stages: Delhi Police Commissioner
Delhi Police Commissioner, SN Shrivastava speaking with media on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

As many as six cases have been registered and the investigation is in advanced stages in connection with rumor-mongering in the national capital on Sunday evening, said SN Shrivastava, Delhi Police Commissioner. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Shrivastava said, "Some anti-nationals and miscreants want to spread the rumour to disturb the peace in Delhi. We want to tell the citizens of Delhi that whenever they get unconfirmed reports of riots or any disturbance, then, they must verify such reports from the Central Police Control room for which we are giving an advertisement."

Delhi was on the edge once again after rumors of communal tension/attacks spread on Sunday evening. The Delhi Police Commissioner also said that the situation is peaceful in the national capital.

"I have also toured the areas of the North-East district of Delhi and found shops were opened, so normalcy is returning fast," he said. When asked about cases registered in Delhi violence, Shrivastava said, "We have registered more than 300 cases and have made arrests also. We are ensuring to arrest those against whom we have evidence."

At least 47 people have died and around 200 sustained injuries in the violence that erupted in north-east Delhi last week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

White House set to meet with senior airline, cruise industry officials

The White House is expected to meet this week with top executives from U.S. airlines and the cruise industry amid the growing coronavirus outbreak, two people briefed on the matter said.Vice President Mike Pence, who is overseeing the admin...

Former Astros RP Giles prepared to return World Series ring

Relief pitcher Ken Giles is prepared to return his World Series ring from the 2017 season with the Houston Astros. Giles, now a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, said he wasnt aware of the sign-stealing plot while with Houston in 2017.It cru...

Taliban rule out taking part in Afghan talks until prisoners freed

Taliban militants will not take part in intra-Afghan talks until about 5,000 of their prisoners are released, a spokesman said on Monday, presenting a major possible barrier to ending the war. The statement came as a reduction of violence p...

WRAPUP 2-EU ready to loosen purse strings as coronavirus bites economy

The European Union is considering measures to protect its economy against the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, top officials said on Monday, as health risks in Europe were raised to high after the virus spread to most countries in the bl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020