Six cases registered over rumor-mongering, Probe is in advanced stages: Delhi Police Commissioner

As many as six cases have been registered and the investigation is in advanced stages in connection with rumor-mongering in the national capital on Sunday evening, said SN Shrivastava, Delhi Police Commissioner. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Shrivastava said, "Some anti-nationals and miscreants want to spread the rumour to disturb the peace in Delhi. We want to tell the citizens of Delhi that whenever they get unconfirmed reports of riots or any disturbance, then, they must verify such reports from the Central Police Control room for which we are giving an advertisement."

Delhi was on the edge once again after rumors of communal tension/attacks spread on Sunday evening. The Delhi Police Commissioner also said that the situation is peaceful in the national capital.

"I have also toured the areas of the North-East district of Delhi and found shops were opened, so normalcy is returning fast," he said. When asked about cases registered in Delhi violence, Shrivastava said, "We have registered more than 300 cases and have made arrests also. We are ensuring to arrest those against whom we have evidence."

At least 47 people have died and around 200 sustained injuries in the violence that erupted in north-east Delhi last week. (ANI)

