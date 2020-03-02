Two traffickers held, 14 kids rescued in Hyderabad �

Hyderabad, Mar 2 (PTI): Police rescued 14 children and arrested two inter-state child traffickers here on Monday for allegedly engaging them as bonded labourers in bangle making units. Police raided two places andnabbed the duo and rescued the children, most of them below 14 years, police sources said.

The two persons, who are from Bihar, were running bangle making units in the city and both hatched a plan to secure child labourers from their native village. Two months ago they went to their native place, and enticed the poor parents of the children by offering Rs 5,000 per month, gaining their permission to employ the minors at their bangle making units, police said..

