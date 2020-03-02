Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab assembly seeks teaching Punjabi language compulsory till Class 10

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 21:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 21:26 IST
Punjab assembly seeks teaching Punjabi language compulsory till Class 10

The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed a resolution asking the state government to make teaching Punjabi language compulsory in all schools till Class 10. The unanimously passed resolution also made a recommendation for making the court orders available in the language.

Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi moved the resolution during the Budget session, asking the government to take steps for teaching Punjabi language as a compulsory subject in all government and private institutions of the state till Class 10. After moving the resolution, Channi said according to a UNO report, Punjabi language was among those 2,000 languages, which would disappear in the next 50 years. He said strenuous efforts should be made for the survival of the language.

He further said the language should be given due respect in neighbouring states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chandigarh. Efforts should be made to make Punjabi first language in Chandigarh, said Channi, adding that its teaching should be made compulsory in all government and private schools of the state capital.

He also discussed the formation of a commission to strictly enforce the use of the language in the state. He said there were some schools in the state where students were being fined for conversing in Punjabi.

Presently, the teaching Punjabi language in government schools is compulsory while it is optional in private schools under the CBSE. Supporting the resolution, Akali MLA Sharanjit Singh Dhillon demanded that the teaching of Punjabi language should also be made mandatory in convent schools.

Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains, though gave a thumbs up to the resolution, pointed out that English language had acquired a "status symbol" in society. He expressed displeasure over the conduct of examinations by the Punjab Public Service Commission and Punjab State Power Corporation for recruitment purposes only in English language.

Bains demanded that the governor's address should also be in Punjabi. Participating in the discussion, AAP legislator Kultar Singh Sandhwan suggested that all members should sign only in Punjabi language.

"The address of governor and the chief Minister should also be in Punjabi language,” he said. Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said works in all courts should be transacted in the language..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian coronavirus deaths rise to 52, number of cases climbs above 2000

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen by 18 over the past 24 hours to 52, the Civil Protection Agency said on Monday. The accumulative number of cases in the country which has been hardest hit by the virus in Eur...

Nike temporarily closes European HQ after virus case

The Hague, Mar 2 AFP Nike on Monday temporarily closed its European headquarters near Amsterdam after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the apparel and sneaker giant said. The closure came as novel coronavirus cases climbed t...

Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen BS Raju calls on GC Murmu

General Officer Commanding GOC, 15 Corps Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General BS Raju on Monday called on the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu. The Lt Governor and GoC discussed issues relating to the security mana...

Greek PM speaks to US President Trump, says has backing on borders

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump over the migration crisis evolving on Greeces borders with Turkey, a statement from the Greek premiers office said on Monday.Trump, the statement added, recogni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020