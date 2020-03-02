Delhi violence : NCW issues notice to Delhi govt

National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued notice to Delhi government Chief Secretary, Vijay Kumar Dev, seeking information on State government's action plan for the rehabilitation and compensation of the Delhi violence victims. "The National Commission for Women has taken cognizance on the violent incidents/series of riots happened on 23rd to 25th February 2020 in the various areas of North East Delhi. The various reports indicated that there was widespread destruction of properties including several schools, shops, houses and vehicles and around 42 people till date are killed in the riots," read the notice from Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, NCW.

Highlighting that in order to review the situation in the riot-affected areas and meet the people who have suffered and lost their family members, NCW team has visited the riots affected areas of North East District and GTB Hospital where injured are getting treatment, on February 27 and 28. The notice mentioned that the "most disturbing fact noticed by the team is that the affected people are in miserable condition due to lack/ proper information of the Government action plan for the rehabilitation and compensation for homeless and injured people, whose properties/homes are also destroyed in the riots".

"In the light of the above, please provide the following information to the Commission: Present Government action plan for the relief and rehabilitation of affected people and families, till date how many people have been provided compensation, How many shelter homes are identified for these victims and till date how many people are accommodated there, Necessary medical and other facilities for the injured victims, Arrangements for stay of the attendants in the Government hospitals, where injured are admitted. Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by March 6, 2020," the notice read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

