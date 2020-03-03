FIR against Bahraini national for raping Hyderabad woman

A woman in Hyderabad was allegedly raped by a Bahraini national to whom she was purportedly sold off in the pretext of marriage.

"We had received a complaint from the victim's sister. We have registered an FIR against the accused who is 60-year-old and a marriage broker couple," said Rudra Bhaskar, Circle Inspector, Chandrayangutta Police Station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

