Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana IPE exams: Helpline launched to address students' grievances, stress related issues

A helpline number has been launched for addressing grievances of students appearing for the Intermediate Public Theory Examinations (IPE)-March 2020 in Telangana.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 07:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 07:12 IST
Telangana IPE exams: Helpline launched to address students' grievances, stress related issues
Chitra Ramachandran, Special Chief Secretary, Higher Education, Telangana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A helpline number has been launched for addressing grievances of students appearing for the Intermediate Public Theory Examinations (IPE)-March 2020 in Telangana. A dedicated phone number has also been made available to look into any stress-related issues among students. Chitra Ramachandran, Special Chief Secretary, Higher Education, while addressing the media, said that Stress Release Counselors have also been appointed in the colleges to assist students who are appearing for the exam.

"Stress Release Counselors have been appointed in each college. They have been trained adequately and will be available to address any stress-related issues." The examinations are scheduled to take place from March 4 to March 23 from 08:45 am to 12:00 pm. Major examinations will conclude on March 18.

"To reach the test center, Center Located App is available. At least four surveillance cameras will be installed in each test center. With assistance from RTC officials, we have set up additional buses in Hyderabad and other districts," Ramachandran added. Umar Jalil Khan, Intermediate Board Secretary, while addressing the media said, "We have set up a helpline to alleviate student stress. There will be counselors to assist with stress release from morning to evening. Students can contact the number 7337225814 for any stress-related issues."

Students can reach out at the helpline number -- 040 24600110/24732369 -- or at email helpdesk_ie@telangana.gov. for assistance related to the examinations. A total of 9,65,875 students - which includes 4,82,808 boys and 4,83,067 girls - are appearing for the exam with 1339 examination centers and 26,964 invigilators. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Peace deal with Taliban is conditions-based agreement: US Defence Secretary

The peace deal signed with the Taliban in Doha over the weekend is a conditions-based agreement, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has said, reiterating that this is an important first step towards a political solution to end the war in Afgha...

Tennis-WTA cancels Kunming Open due to coronavirus outbreak

The womens Kunming Open tennis tournament scheduled to begin in April in Chinas Anning city has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the WTA Tour said on Tuesday. The April 27-May 3 claycourt event, which features 32 singles play...

Buttigieg endorses Biden as moderate Democrats close ranks around former vice president

Pete Buttigieg endorsed Joe Bidens presidential candidacy on Monday in a meeting between the two former rivals on the eve of crucial Super Tuesday voting as moderate Democrats rallied around the former vice president to strengthen his chall...

Don't need to panic over coronavirus, situation not on UNSC agenda for March: China's UN envoy

Chinas UN Ambassador has said there is no need to panic over the coronavirus epidemic and that Beijing does not plan to discuss the situation in the Security Council during its Presidency this month. China assumed the Presidency of the UN S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020