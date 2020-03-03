Illegal mining: Earth-mover, two sand-laden tractor trolleys seized in UP

The district authorities have seized an earth-mover and two tractor trollies loaded with sand during a drive against illegal mining in neighbouring Shamli district, officials said on Tuesday

A raid was conducted on the banks of the Yamuna in Jhinjhana on Monday evening based on a tip-off, Kairana Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mani Arora told mediapersons

While the seizure was made, the accused managed to flee the spot, she said. Efforts are on to nab them, the SDM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

