Illegal mining: Earth-mover, two sand-laden tractor trolleys seized in UP
The district authorities have seized an earth-mover and two tractor trollies loaded with sand during a drive against illegal mining in neighbouring Shamli district, officials said on Tuesday
A raid was conducted on the banks of the Yamuna in Jhinjhana on Monday evening based on a tip-off, Kairana Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mani Arora told mediapersons
While the seizure was made, the accused managed to flee the spot, she said. Efforts are on to nab them, the SDM added.
